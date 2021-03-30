Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 304 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Permit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,995.00.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,803.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,482.05 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,907.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,955.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.