Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,144 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Shares of SLB opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

