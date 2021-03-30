Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,985 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 22,438 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,831,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of NetApp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NTAP stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

