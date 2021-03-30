Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.85. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $130,899.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,319 shares of company stock worth $2,270,482. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

