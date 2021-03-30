Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Down 39.7% in March

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GHLD stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. 13,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,418. Guild has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70.

Get Guild alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,246,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.