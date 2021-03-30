Gulden (NLG) Market Cap Achieves $7.32 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and $36,425.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.16 or 0.00332356 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004094 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 539,688,374 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

