GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) Short Interest Up 88.0% in March

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the February 28th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 971,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,968,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in GX Acquisition by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in GX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GX Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,116,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Get GX Acquisition alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of GX Acquisition in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:GXGX opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12. GX Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $12.17.

About GX Acquisition

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.