H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HCYT opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. H-CYTE has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc, a medical biosciences company, develops and implements various treatment options in regenerative medicine to treat chronic lung diseases. It engages in the development of L-CYTE-01 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

