H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the February 28th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

HISJF remained flat at $$21.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. H.I.S. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

