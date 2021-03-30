HackenAI (HAI) Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00057271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00248330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.74 or 0.00922255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00075859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00030888 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI launched on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

