Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 381.50 ($4.98) and last traded at GBX 372 ($4.86), with a volume of 779475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366 ($4.78).

Specifically, insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73). Also, insider Tom Singer purchased 10,000 shares of Halfords Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £740.72 million and a P/E ratio of 18.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 310.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 265.52.

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

