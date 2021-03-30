Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,100 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the February 28th total of 219,900 shares. Currently, 41.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 570,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:HJLI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $6.45. 11,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,079. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.01% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.