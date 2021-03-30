Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.26

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.26 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 50.12 ($0.65). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), with a volume of 37,070 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.26. The firm has a market cap of £68.78 million and a P/E ratio of 15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 26.90 and a quick ratio of 26.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.35%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

