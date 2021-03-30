Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPGLY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Commerzbank lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $99.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

