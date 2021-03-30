HAPI Price Tops $121.89 on Top Exchanges (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for about $121.89 or 0.00206804 BTC on exchanges. HAPI has a total market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HAPI has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00258781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.80 or 0.00936241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00077086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

