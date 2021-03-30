Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the February 28th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HCDI opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Harbor Custom Development has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

In other Harbor Custom Development news, Director Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 472.2% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 133,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 110,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 1,029.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 2,610,160 shares in the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.