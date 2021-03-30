HARD Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $111.82 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $111.82 million and $14.42 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00003724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00057984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00262661 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.16 or 0.00921567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00048404 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00075781 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00031175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

