Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $769.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $195,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,314 shares of company stock worth $2,280,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

