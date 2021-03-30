Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.29. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 23,339 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.
About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
