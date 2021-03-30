Harmony (ONE) Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Billion

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 7% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and $210.25 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00022647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00046553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,326.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.65 or 0.00638171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00026960 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,978,397,275 coins and its circulating supply is 9,385,441,275 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.