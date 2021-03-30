HashBX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $43.00 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $43.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,321.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00633295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.