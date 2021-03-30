HashCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $84,038.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One HashCoin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $464,151.05 and approximately $84,038.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00021987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00048127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6,301.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00618912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00067692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00026724 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

