HashNet BitEco (HNB) Price Down 59.7% Over Last Week

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One HashNet BitEco coin can now be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. HashNet BitEco has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $13.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HashNet BitEco has traded 59.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashNet BitEco alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00021987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00048127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6,301.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00618912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00067692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00026724 BTC.

About HashNet BitEco

HNB is a coin. HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 coins. The official message board for HashNet BitEco is medium.com/@hnb.eco . The official website for HashNet BitEco is hnb.eco . HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HashNet BitEco

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashNet BitEco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashNet BitEco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashNet BitEco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashNet BitEco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashNet BitEco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.