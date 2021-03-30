Hathor One Day Volume Reaches $3.78 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002694 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hathor has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $288.28 million and $3.78 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00057846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.67 or 0.00264739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $548.52 or 0.00926915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00077328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00033022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

