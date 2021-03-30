HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Update

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,700 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the February 28th total of 463,900 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCI shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Shares of HCI Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.85. 99,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $80.80. The company has a market cap of $654.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $70.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HCI Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in HCI Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.