Head to Head Analysis: Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions N/A N/A N/A PFSweb -0.76% -1.08% -0.27%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Advantage Solutions and PFSweb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 PFSweb 0 0 3 0 3.00

Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.67%. PFSweb has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 38.45%. Given PFSweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PFSweb is more favorable than Advantage Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of PFSweb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantage Solutions and PFSweb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions N/A N/A $2.47 million N/A N/A PFSweb $294.02 million 0.44 -$2.17 million $0.05 127.60

Advantage Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PFSweb.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc. was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology and data strategy services comprising commerce development, orchestrated services, data strategy, quality assurance, and training; and order to cash service, consisting of technology collaboration, information management, payments, business-to-business financial management, and direct-to-consumer financial management. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, pop-up distribution centers, and kitting and assembly; and customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help. PFSweb, Inc. has a strategic partnership with AttraqtGroup PLC. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, consumer electronics, quick-serve restaurants, telecommunications, computer and office products, technology manufacturing, and other industries. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

