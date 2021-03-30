Head-To-Head Analysis: CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of SITE Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and SITE Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $139.99 million 1.35 $345.67 million ($0.50) -25.50 SITE Centers $448.64 million 5.92 $100.70 million $1.27 10.81

CIM Commercial Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SITE Centers. CIM Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SITE Centers pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CIM Commercial Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SITE Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust -14.14% -15.34% -1.00% SITE Centers 14.52% 3.76% 1.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CIM Commercial Trust and SITE Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SITE Centers 0 9 5 0 2.36

SITE Centers has a consensus target price of $10.39, suggesting a potential downside of 24.31%. Given SITE Centers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust.

Summary

SITE Centers beats CIM Commercial Trust on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

