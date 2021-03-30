Head-To-Head Comparison: Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) vs. Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affimed and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed $23.96 million 27.09 -$36.25 million ($0.56) -13.13 Ionis Pharmaceuticals $1.12 billion 5.63 $303.26 million $2.08 21.58

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Affimed. Affimed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ionis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Affimed and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed -172.01% -99.24% -37.40% Ionis Pharmaceuticals 7.82% 6.57% 3.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.3% of Affimed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Affimed and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals 2 7 6 0 2.27

Affimed presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.63%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $57.91, indicating a potential upside of 28.69%. Given Affimed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Affimed is more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Affimed has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals beats Affimed on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma. The company is also developing AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager for the treatment of advanced cancer patients; AFM26, an innate cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific antibodies for the treatment of multiple myeloma. In addition, it is developing AFM11, a T cell engager for the treatment of CD19+ B cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia (AML); and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb that is in Phase 1 clinical study of refractory AML. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Corporation; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. and Roche. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD Anderson's NK-cell product; Genentech; and Roivant Sciences. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy. It is involved in developing neurology products that include Tominersen for Huntington's diseases; Tofersen for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); IONIS-MAPTRx for Alzheimer's diseases; IONIS-C9Rx for genetic from ALS; ION859 for Parkinson's disease; and IONIS-DNM2-2.5Rx for centronuclear myopathy. The company is also developing severe and rare disease products, such as AKCEA-TTR-LRx for transthyretin amyloidosis and IONIS-GHR-LRx for acromegaly; IONIS-PKK-LRx for hereditary angioedema; IONIS-TMPRSS6-LRx for beta-thalassemia and iron toxicity; IONIS-ENAC-2.5Rx for cystic fibrosis; and ION357 for retinitis pigmentosa. In addition, its cardio metabolic and renal drugs include AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx for cardiovascular diseases; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx for cardio metabolic disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx for type 2 diabetes; IONIS-AGT-LRX for the treatment of resistant hyper tension; IONIS-FXI-LRx for clotting disorders; IONIS-AZ4-2.5-LRx for cardiovascular diseases; and ION839 for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Further, the company develops products for oncology that include IONIS-AR-2.5Rx and danvatirsen for cancers; IONIS-HBVRx and IONIS-HBV-LRx for hepatitis B virus infection; and IONIS-FB-LRx for compliment meditated disease. It has a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca; Biogen Inc.; and Roche. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

