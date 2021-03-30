Head-To-Head Comparison: Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) vs. American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Campus Communities and Safestore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities 1 2 3 0 2.33 Safestore 0 3 2 0 2.40

American Campus Communities currently has a consensus target price of $40.71, indicating a potential downside of 5.75%. Given American Campus Communities’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Campus Communities is more favorable than Safestore.

Profitability

This table compares American Campus Communities and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities 8.14% 2.50% 1.09% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Campus Communities and Safestore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities $943.04 million 6.31 $84.97 million $2.42 17.88 Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of American Campus Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of American Campus Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Campus Communities beats Safestore on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 139,900 beds.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

