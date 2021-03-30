Head-To-Head Contrast: Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) versus 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sumo Logic and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumo Logic N/A N/A N/A 3D Systems -24.61% -11.38% -7.07%

27.2% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of 3D Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sumo Logic and 3D Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumo Logic 0 3 7 0 2.70 3D Systems 1 9 0 0 1.90

Sumo Logic currently has a consensus target price of $31.38, indicating a potential upside of 75.38%. 3D Systems has a consensus target price of $21.88, indicating a potential downside of 16.32%. Given Sumo Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumo Logic and 3D Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumo Logic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 3D Systems $629.09 million 5.16 -$69.88 million ($0.39) -67.03

Sumo Logic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 3D Systems.

Summary

Sumo Logic beats 3D Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offer a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection under the Geomagic, Cimatron, and GibbsCAM brands. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications under the Simbionix brand, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

