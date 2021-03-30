Head to Head Survey: Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) vs. Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 14.12% 7.29% 0.85% Landmark Bancorp 27.36% 14.96% 1.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 4.96 $116.43 million $3.28 13.38 Landmark Bancorp $52.92 million 2.38 $10.66 million N/A N/A

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sandy Spring Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.50%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Landmark Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. This segment accepts deposits, such as demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides investment management and financial planning, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations. The company also provides equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. It serves customers through a network of 50 community offices and six financial centers. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans. As of October 27, 2020, the company had 30 branch offices in 24 communities across the state of Kansas. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.