HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Short Interest Update

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the February 28th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 37,807.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 792,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,708.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after purchasing an additional 750,951 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,234,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,354,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,299,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after acquiring an additional 126,193 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Renaissance Capital cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. HeadHunter Group has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

