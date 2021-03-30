HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.15% of HealthStream worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in HealthStream by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in HealthStream by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HSTM. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.84 million, a PE ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

