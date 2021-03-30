Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $519.09 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and approximately $519.09 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00048765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00243279 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002726 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00015091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00017129 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,767,193,453 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

