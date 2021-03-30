Hedget Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Hedget has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and $1.55 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedget has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One Hedget token can currently be purchased for $9.74 or 0.00016531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00256468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.47 or 0.00927614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00049809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

