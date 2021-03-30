HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.35

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 41545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

HDELY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

