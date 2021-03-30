Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Research analysts at Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HSDT opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $38.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,716.85% and a negative return on equity of 328.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 96,214 shares in the last quarter.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

