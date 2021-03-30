Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.70

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 217586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

