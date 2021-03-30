Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Position Lessened by SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd decreased its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital accounts for approximately 1.5% of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd owned approximately 1.66% of Hercules Capital worth $27,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 124,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 97,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.12. 2,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,923. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on HTGC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

