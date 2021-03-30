Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Herman Miller worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Herman Miller by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Herman Miller by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Herman Miller by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Herman Miller by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLHR opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.40 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

