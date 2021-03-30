Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HESAY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HESAY traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,556. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $118.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.39.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

