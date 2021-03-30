HEROcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.57 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 68.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 125.2% higher against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,695.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.47 or 0.00642898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00068374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027455 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

