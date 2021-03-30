Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Shares Up 1.8%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.12 and last traded at $91.12. 14,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 13,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HXGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexagon AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day moving average is $83.94.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.