H&H International Investment LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,101,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,300 shares during the period. Apple makes up 53.1% of H&H International Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. H&H International Investment LLC owned about 0.17% of Apple worth $3,728,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 228,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after buying an additional 57,917 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 162,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after buying an additional 40,918 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

