High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Down 37.2% in March

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLNFF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on High Liner Foods from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

HLNFF remained flat at $$10.90 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrÃ©es.

