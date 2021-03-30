Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the February 28th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the third quarter worth $103,000.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.