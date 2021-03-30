Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,017,000 after buying an additional 274,703 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,009,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 1,699,551 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after buying an additional 300,616 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,952,000 after buying an additional 93,337 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

NYSE:HIW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

