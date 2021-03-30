Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Update

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HRC stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $110.25. 292,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average of $97.14.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 12.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

