Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 5.9%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 16,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,357,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.78.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

