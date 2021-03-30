Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) CEO Buys $22,800.00 in Stock

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) CEO Richard W. Pascoe acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $22,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HSTO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,353. Histogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.37.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogen stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Histogen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Histogen in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

